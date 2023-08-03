India restricts import of laptop, computers with immediate effect

In an image uploaded on social media, Malala and husband Asser Malik are seen posing together inside a photo booth, which resembles a Barbie box
India has restricted imports of laptops, tablets and personal computers with immediate effect, according to a government notice on Thursday, in a bid to push local manufacturing.
"Their import would be allowed against a valid licence for restricted imports," the notice said.
In April-June, electronics imports, which include laptops, tablets and personal computers, was $19.7 billion, up 6.25% year-on-year. Electronics imports range between 7% to 10% of the country's total merchandise imports.
"The move's spirit is to push manufacturing to India. It's not a nudge, it's a push," said Ali Akhtar Jafri, former director general at electronics industry body MAIT.
India has been trying to push local manufacturing by giving production-linked incentives in over two dozen sectors, including electronics.
It has extended the deadline for companies to apply for its $2-billion manufacturing incentive scheme to attract big-ticket investments in IT hardware manufacturing, which covers products like laptops, tablets, personal computers, and servers.
The incentive scheme is key to India's ambitions to become a powerhouse in the global electronics supply chain, with the country targeting annual production worth $300 billion by 2026.
ALSO READ:
Dell, Acer, Samsung, LG Electronics, Apple Inc, Lenovo, and HP Inc are some of the key companies selling laptops in the Indian market and a substantial portion are imported from countries such as China.
Shares of Indian electronic maker Dixon Technologies rose over 5% on the news.
The intent seems to be "import substitution of certain goods that are imported heavily," said Madhavi Arora, economist at Emkay Global.
Laptops, tablets and personal computers compose about 1.5% of the country's total annual imports and nearly half of those are bought from China, according to government data.
India has imposed high tariffs in the past on products like mobile phones to catalyze domestic output.
Last year, it produced $38 billion worth mobile phones in the country, while local production of laptops and tablets were just $4 billion in comparison, according to estimates from industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association.
Additional reporting by Shivam Patel, Shivangi Singh in New Delhi and Jaspreet Kalra in Mumbai; Editing by Sudipto Ganguly and Raju Gopalakrishnan
In an image uploaded on social media, Malala and husband Asser Malik are seen posing together inside a photo booth, which resembles a Barbie box
According to Guillermo Sohnlein, a space station could make it possible even if it elicits sci-fi comparisons
Remi Lucidi was known for his photos from the edge of tall buildings in different parts of the world
Besides dealing with the threat of shelling, frequent power and internet outages, Maria Shtonda faced transport hurdle and commuting became a challenge
He hands out Earthshot Burgers to highlight the work of last year's winners of the prize he set up to help develop solutions to major environmental problems
The foreign ministry cites security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden
Macron warns that attacks on France and its interests would not be tolerated and anyone who attacks French citizens will see an immediate response
Algeria unilaterally cut ties with Morocco in 2021 and halted the flow of a gas pipeline to Spain via Morocco