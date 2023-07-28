India prohibits export of de-oiled rice bran until November

The rice is extensively used in the cattle feed industry

Photo Courtesy: X (Twitter)

By Web Desk Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 7:54 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 7:59 PM

The Indian government on Friday prohibited the export on de-oiled rice bran until November.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade issued a notification which said that the export of de-oiled rice, which is extensively used in the cattle feed industry, is prohibited until November 30.

