India port workers to go on strike to demand better wages, benefits

The drought, which started in early 2024, has hit crop and livestock production, causing food shortages and damaging the wider economies
A group of Indian port workers' unions has called for a strike from August 28 to demand immediate settlement of pay revisions and pension benefits, according to a note signed by its members.
A strike by India's port workers could exacerbate the existing congestion issues at Asian and European ports, leading to further delayed shipments, which have a global impact on trade and commerce.
The country's shipping ministry formed a bipartite wage negotiation committee in March 2021, and the workers submitted their demands six months later, ahead of the expiration of the previous agreement in December of that year, according to the note.
Although the wage negotiation committee met seven times, it failed to meet the port workers' demands, the note said.
The workers' group agreed to call for a strike after a meeting this month in Thoothukudi, a port city in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.
The government and port management should consider demands such as pay scale revisions, payment of arrears and protection of exiting benefits to help avoid the strike, the workers' group said in the note.
India's federal shipping ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The annual cargo handling capacity of major Indian ports such as Chennai, Cochin and Mumbai totalled 1.62 billion metric tonnes, according to the shipping ministry.
In the fiscal year to March 31, 2024, India exported goods worth $437 billion, with imports estimated at $677 billion.
The drought, which started in early 2024, has hit crop and livestock production, causing food shortages and damaging the wider economies
"We are not facing a deal or real negotiations, but rather the imposing of American diktats," says Abu Zuhri
The safety agency conducted inspections, sampling and testing of mixed spice blends after Hong Kong suspended sales of some blends of the MDH and Everest brands in April over high levels of a pesticide
The WHO has urged manufacturers to ramp up production of vaccines to rein in the spread of clade 1b cases, asking countries to donate stockpiles to countries with outbreaks
People rallied in several cities in Venezuela and as far afield as Spain, Belgium and Australia in response to a call by opposition leader Machado to join a 'Protest for the Truth'
Images on social media showed downed trees blocking roads, power lines damaged by the storm's high winds and flooded roads
Doctors across the country have held protests, candlelight marches and have refused to see non-emergency patients in the past week after the killing of a postgraduate student in Kolkata
The principles on trilateral cooperation established at the summit last year continues to serve as a roadmap for the three countries' cooperation, says South Korean President's office