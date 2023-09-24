India: Passengers held with gold paste hidden in body, clothes worth millions

Image used for illustrative purposes.

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 3:09 PM

The customs air intelligence unit at Trichy airport foiled an attempt to smuggle about 348.00 gram of gold in the form of paste concealed in jeans on Saturday.

The gold worth Rs20,84,868 was seized from one passenger who arrived from Singapore by Air India flight, officials said.

In a separate incident, another passenger was held. Customs officials seized 349.00 gram of gold worth Rs20,90,859. The passenger had also arrived from Singapore by Air India flight.

Earlier, one passenger was intercepted at Cochin International Airport for allegedly carrying 913.09 grams of gold worth Rs4.5 million, an official statement said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Muhammad, a native of Kozhikode. Air Intelligence Unit officials said that the passenger had arrived from Bahrain and three cylindrical capsules were recovered from his body.

"On the basis of profiling, the officers of AIU batch, intercepted one passenger, Muhammad from Kozhikode, who had arrived from Bahrain to Kochi. During the examination of the passenger, 3 cylindrical capsules, suspected to contain gold in compound form, a total weighing 913.09 gm were found concealed in the rectum," an official statement said.

