India: Passenger travelling to Dubai caught with Dh100,000 cash in violation of laws

The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday caught a passenger who was travelling to Dubai with Dh100,000 in cash.
The authority posted on X saying that based on spot profiling, officials caught the Indian passenger who was departing from the Indian capital to Dubai. They added that further investigation is underway.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
According to customs laws in the UAE, people travelling with more than Dh60,000 in cash or an amount equivalent to this in other currencies, financial instruments, precious metals or valuable stones, must declare it to Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Ports Security (ICP).
Last week, Delhi customs had made significant seizures of gold and large amounts of medicines from passengers.
Officials arrested an Indian passenger who had arrived from Bahrain with 931 grams of gold valued at Rs64.27 lakh (Dh282,222). The gold was concealed in a vacuum cleaner.
Meanwhile, on September 24, customs officials apprehended a passenger who was travelling with Rs60 lakh (Dh263,472) worth of assorted medicines. The Egyptian passenger, who was departing Delhi to Egypt via Dubai was arrested under the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is underway, officials said.
On the same day, another Egyptian passenger was arrested while carrying medicines valued at Rs.76 lakh (Dh333,731). The passenger was departing to Egypt via Dubai.
ALSO READ:
The debate is likely the final one of the 2024 presidential campaign, potentially giving it some extra weight ahead of the November 5 election
Taal is one of the world's smallest active volcanoes and some of its previous eruptions have impacted the capital and air travel
The 207 to 121 vote was largely a repeat of the Conservatives' failed attempt last week to trigger snap elections
Reporters say they are frequently rounded up for covering attacks by militant groups or writing about the discrimination of women
Roughly 8,000 celeb-bait scams taken down from Facebook, Instagram
Weakening Krathon expected to hit land early on Thursday
The explosion at Miyazaki Airport caused a crater seven metres wide and one metre deep in the middle of the taxiway next to the runway
The discovery could shed light on the icy worlds in the mysterious outer reaches of our Solar System