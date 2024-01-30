India navy rescues 19 Pakistani sailors from Somali pirates

The 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling whether or not they will grant emergency measures following accusations by South Africa
The Indian navy rescued two Iranian fishing vessels that had been hijacked by Somali pirates in one day, India's defence ministry said on Tuesday.
The INS Sumitra patrol vessel rescued 17 Iranian crew members aboard one boat early on Monday before responding to another distress call to free 19 Pakistani nationals on another, the ministry said in a statement.
The rescues came amid a resurgence of Somali piracy in the Indian Ocean since last month following years without a major attack.
The pirates appear to be taking advantage of instability around the Red Sea, where the Iranian-backed Houthi militia has targeted civilian ships in what they say is a protest against Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
The Houthis' attacks have prompted retaliatory air strikes by countries including the United States and Britain, and analysts say they have diverted attention from the Somali piracy threat.
Somali piracy peaked around 2011, costing the world economy some $7 billion a year, before international naval patrols and armed private guards managed to contain the threat.
Until December, when the Maltese-flagged MV Ruen was seized, there head been no successful hijacking of a merchant ship by Somali pirates since 2017.
India's navy has intervened in response to several recent hijackings.
On Monday, the INS Sumitra rescued the Iman fishing vessel by using "coercive posturing" before intercepting the Al Naeemi fishing vessel, which had been boarded by 11 pirates in the southern Arabian Sea, the defence ministry said.
Forces from the Indian Ocean archipelago nation of the Seychelles rescued the six crew members on a Sri Lankan fishing trawler from suspected Somali pirates on Monday, officials said.
The 17-judge panel will hand down its ruling whether or not they will grant emergency measures following accusations by South Africa
Footage of the crash posted on social media shows plane falling from the sky in a snowy, rural area
The quake was at a depth of 10 kilometres
Minister says the government will also restrict foreign students' eligibility to receive work permits, crack down on sham institutions
The former foreign minister urges Imran Khan's party workers to support him in the election on February 8
The ship will proceed to the Kucukcekmece anchorage area under escort tugs, the report also said
Russia blames Ukraine for the artillery strike that injured 20 people, calls it a 'barbaric terrorist attack'
The 24-year-old targeted fellow students, teachers and random pedestrians before killing himself