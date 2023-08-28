India: Music firm CEO kidnapped, 4 arrested in case

Students need to be aware of potential online threats, such as cyberbullying, harassment, and scams as more educational activities and social interactions move online
The Mumbai Police have arrested one more person in connection with the assault and abduction of a music company's chief executive officer (CEO) over a financial dispute, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four, an official said on Monday.
The latest arrested accused has been identified as Vicky Shetty, who was picked up from Karnataka on Saturday, the official from Vanrai police station said.
Shetty, who deals in cars, allegedly played a key role in the crime, the official said, adding that the man's vehicle was also seized.
The car in which Singh was kidnapped and accused Raj Surve, who is the son of a Shiv Sena MLA, are yet to be traced, he said.
On August 9, music company CEO Rajkumar Singh was allegedly assaulted by a group of people after they abducted him from his office in suburban Goregaon, police earlier said.
Singh was taken to Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Surve’s office in suburban Dahisar (East), where his son Raj Surve allegedly asked the businessman to resolve the financial dispute with main accused Manoj Mishra, according to the First Information Report (FIR).
The abducted businessman was rescued by the police hours later.
The FIR was registered at the Vanrai police station under various IPC sections including 364A (kidnapping for ransom), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt ), 504 (insult intended to provoke breach of peach) and 506 (criminal intimidation) against 16 persons, including Raj Surve.
After the incident, a police team had arrested Mishra from the Mumbai airport while he was trying to flee, along with his two aides Vipul Singh and Chandan Singh, who are from Bihar, officials earlier said.
Prakash Surve is the MLA from Magathane constituency in Mumbai.
