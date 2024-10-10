India mourns Ratan Tata: State funeral begins today; crowds pour in to pay last respects

Photo: Reuters

The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata were made available for the public on Thursday at 10.30am, India time, at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai to pay their last respects

As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4pm at the Prayer Hall at Worli Crematorium.

Ratan Tata, the former Tata Group chairman who put a staid and sprawling Indian conglomerate on the global stage with a string of high-profile acquisitions, died on Wednesday at the age of 86. The businessman passed away at Breach Candy Hospital.

Tata was given a guard of honour, as people crowded to get a glimpse of the businessman whose philanthropy work 'touched the lives of millions'.

Marine Drive road was closed beyond the Oberoi hotel as the Police cordoned off the road leading to NCPA Lawns.

Aditya Birla, the group chairman of Kumar Mangalam Birla, arrived to pay his last respects to the veteran industrialist.

Day of mourning

Maharashtra's government on Thursday declared a one-day mourning in respect of Ratan Tata.

During this period, national flags at government offices will be flown at half mast and no cultural or entertainment programmes of the government will be held, the CMO of Maharashtra posted on X.

State funeral

Maharashtra's CMO, Eknath Shinde, announced Wednesday night that the last rites of industrialist Ratan Tata will be performed with full state honours.

A state funeral is a public funeral ceremony, which is held to honour people of national significance. The service is observed with strict protocols. In India, a state funeral is held for a president, Prime Minister, a former president or a governor.

The central government may order a state funeral in the case of individual dignitary cases.

In the past, a state funeral was held for esteemed personalities like Mahatma Gandhi, Sri Devi, Milkha Singh, Mother Teresa, Lata Mangeshkar, Dilip Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Rahul Bajaj and Vivek among many others.

Celebrities, influential personalities pay respects

Sports community mourns Tata's loss

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday morning arrived at the Colaba residence of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata to pay his last respects.

Taking to his official Instagram account, Tendulkar said that he was fortunate to spend time with the veteran industrialist.

"In his life, and demise, Mr Ratan Tata has moved the nation. I was fortunate to spend time with him, but millions, who have never met him, feel the same grief that I feel today. Such is his impact. From his love for animals to philanthropy, he showed that true progress can only be achieved when we care for those who don't have the means to take care of themselves. Rest in peace, Mr Tata. Your legacy will continue to live through the institutions you built and values that you embraced," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma said that Ratan Tata will be remembered as someone who truly cared. "A man with a heart of gold. Sir, you will forever be remembered as someone who truly cared and lived his life to make everyone else's better," Rohit Sharma wrote on X.

Double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra took to X and said that the veteran industrialist was a visionary and inspired the entire nation. "I'm very sorry to hear about the passing of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He was a visionary, and I'll never forget the conversation I had with him. He inspired this entire nation. I pray that his loved ones find strength. Om Shanti," Neeraj Chopra wrote on X.

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan said that Ratan Tata wasn't just a business leader, but a true inspiration for millions. "Deeply saddened by the loss of Shri Ratan Tata ji. He wasn't just a business leader, but a true inspiration for millions. His dedication, integrity, and impact on India's growth are unmatched. We've lost a giant, but his legacy will endure forever. Rest in peace," Irfan Pathan wrote on X.

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag said that India lost a true 'Ratan'. "We have lost a true Ratan of Bharat, Shri Ratan Tata ji. His life will be an inspiration for us all and he will continue to live in our hearts. Om Shanti," Virender Sehwag wrote on X.

Celebrities offer their condolences

Celebrities across Bollywood expressed their sadness at the news of the businessman's passing.

Salman Khan took to X to mourn the loss of Ratan Tata. "Deeply saddened by the passing of Mr. Ratan Tata."

Ajay Devgn posted, "The world mourns the loss of a visionary. Ratan Tata's legacy will forever inspire generations. His contributions to India and beyond are immeasurable. We are deeply grateful. Rest in peace, sir."

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram story to share her condolences. "Deeply saddened by the news of Shri Ratan Tataji. He upheld the values of integrity, grace and dignity through everything he did and was truly an icon and Taj of India. RIP sir, you have touched so many lives."

Remembering Ratan Tata, Priyanka Chopra Jonas wrote, "Through your kindness, you touched the lives of millions. Your legacy of leadership and generosity will continue to inspire generations. Thank you for your unmatched passion and dedication for everything you did for our country. You have been an inspiration to us all and will be greatly missed, sir."

Sharing the smiling portrait of veteran Industrialist, Sanjay Dutt expressed deep sorrow over the demise. He posted, "India has lost a true visionary today. He was a beacon of integrity and compassion whose contributions went beyond business, impacting countless lives. May his soul find peace."

Randeep Hooda described Tata as "India's most valuable man". He posted on his X handle, "India's most valuable man, not necessarily for his vast wealth, but for his values.. largest being integrity. Never a show off but always the star. He will always be an inspiration."