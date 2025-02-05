India: Modi's BJP to beat AAP in Delhi election, exit polls show

Narendra Modi (left) and Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: File

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP party is set to win an election in the Delhi capital territory, TV exit polls projected on Wednesday, in a rebound after its surprisingly poor showing in a general election last year.

Bharatiya Janata Party was predicted to win an absolute majority in the 70-member assembly of the capital territory, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of Arvind Kejriwal, a fierce critic of Modi.

Exit polls, conducted by private polling firms for broadcasters, have a patchy record in India, where the voting population is highly diverse.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

AAP, which grew out of an anti-corruption movement in 2012, tasted its first electoral success in Delhi and has ruled the territory, which houses India's parliament and federal government offices, for two consecutive terms from 2015.

Kejriwal, 55, an anti-corruption crusader-turned-politician, was arrested on graft charges weeks before the general election began, and alleged a political vendetta by the Modi government. The BJP denies the charges.