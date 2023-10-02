India: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Meghalaya

Possible dates suggested for the vote include May 2, coinciding with local elections
An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.
The tremors were felt around 6.15pm local time and the quake's depth was at 10 km, it said.
