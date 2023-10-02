UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits Meghalaya

The tremors were felt around 6.15pm local time

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 5:35 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.2 struck Meghalaya's North Garo Hills district on Monday evening, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The tremors were felt around 6.15pm local time and the quake's depth was at 10 km, it said.

ALSO READ:


More news from World