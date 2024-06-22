India launches Fast Track Immigration at New Delhi airport

Photo: File

Published: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 7:37 PM Last updated: Sat 22 Jun 2024, 7:58 PM

In a first-of-its-kind initiative in India to facilitate more amenties for Indian nationals and OCI passengers coming from other countries, Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the Fast Track Immigration — Trusted Traveller Programme (FTI-TTP) at Terminal-3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Saturday.

The objective of the programme is to make international travel easy and secure by developing world-class immigration facilities through an accelerated immigration pathway for international travellers screened through automated gates (e-Gates).

In the event, the Home Minister said, "this facility will be available free of cost for all passengers".

The programme is designed for faster, smoother and safer immigration clearance for international travellers. It will run on e-gates or automated border gates, which will minimise human intervention in the immigration clearance process.

The programme will be implemented in two phases. In the first phase, Indian citizens and OCI cardholders will be covered and in the second phase, foreign travellers will be covered.

FTI-TTP will be launched at 21 major airports in the country. In the first phase, along with Delhi airport, it will be launched at seven major airports: Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Ahmedabad.

The FTI-TTP will be implemented through an online portal and the Bureau of Immigration will be the nodal agency for fast track immigration for various categories of travellers under this programme.

Process

The applicant has to register online on the portal with her or his details and required documents

After necessary verification, a White List of 'Trusted Travellers' will be generated and fed for implementation through e-Gates