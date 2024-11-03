India: Kerala Police register FIR against Union Minister Suresh Gopi for allegedly misusing ambulance

Kerala Police has registered an FIR against Union Minister Suresh Gopi for allegedly misusing an ambulance by travelling in it to reach the Thrissur Pooram venue.

The FIR states that Gopi travelled in an ambulance which should be used only for transporting patients. The case was registered on the complaint of CPI district leader Sumesh KP.

Gopi travelled in the ambulance on the day when it was alleged that the Thrissur Pooram was deliberately disrupted.

The Thrissur Pooram row has sparked political debate within the state as the opposition claimed that police intervened in the rituals which led to a disruption. The Kerala Police's investigation is currently going on in the Pooram disruption allegation.

Suresh Gopi earlier demanded a CBI probe on the allegations made against him over the use of an ambulance to reach the festival site.