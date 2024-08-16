India: Kashmir to hold first local elections in a decade

India's 1.4 billion people are subject to a common criminal law but rules vary on personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance
Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir will hold local elections for the first time in a decade, the head of the electoral commission said Friday, after polls were stalled in the disputed region following New Delhi's imposition of direct rule in 2019.
"After a long gap, elections are due and will be held in Jammu and Kashmir," chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar told reporters in New Delhi, adding that voting will be staggered over three stages between September 18 and October 1.
The larger Kashmir region is divided between India, Pakistan and China. The part governed by India enjoyed a special status that was revoked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in 2019 and the state was split into two federally administered territories.
The decision to hold fresh elections follows a December order by India's Supreme Court that rejected petitions challenging the revocation of Kashmir's special status and set a deadline of September 30 for holding provincial polls.
Nearly 9 million people are registered to vote for the 90-member legislative assembly, the election panel said.
Elections in Kashmir have been targeted by militants in the past and also witnessed low voter turnout. However, the territory recorded its highest turnout of 58.46 per cent in 35 years in parliamentary elections held in April and May this year.
ALSO READ:
India's 1.4 billion people are subject to a common criminal law but rules vary on personal matters such as marriage, divorce and inheritance
With more than 1.5 per cent of Gaza's 2.4 million population killed during the war, many people have lost loved ones
Intensive diplomatic efforts are underway to support humanitarian access and cessation of hostilities, the statement said
Usually mild, it causes flu-like symptoms and pus-filled lesions on the body
The budget airline's cabin staff in the Western European country, a popular summer holiday destination, has announced a three-day strike
The verdict, delivered last week, held that Google violated antitrust law, spending billions of dollars to create an illegal monopoly
The United States and other Western backers of Ukraine have denied that they were informed beforehand of the dramatic attack on Russia's Kursk region
The volume of illegally caught abalone has almost doubled over the past decade, according to wildlife trade monitoring network Traffic