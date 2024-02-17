India flight: Passenger arrested for smuggling gold worth Rs5.8 million from gulf country

Photos: Delhi Customs/X

Published: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 2:10 PM Last updated: Sat 17 Feb 2024, 2:11 PM

Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, on Saturday arrested a passenger who tried to smuggle gold worth Rs5.8 million.

The authority posted on X saying that based on spot profiling, officials apprehended the person who had arrived from a Gulf country.

The passenger has been arrested under the Customs Act, 1962 and further investigation is underway, it said.

