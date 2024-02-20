India flight: Passenger arrested for smuggling gold from gulf country

Photo: Delhi Customs/X

Published: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 9:53 PM Last updated: Tue 20 Feb 2024, 9:57 PM

Customs at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, arrested a passenger who tried to smuggle gold.

The authority posted on X saying that based on spot profiling, officials apprehended the person who had arrived from a Gulf country.

It added that further investigations are underway.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Last week, Customs officials had arrested a passenger who tried to smuggle 67 iPhones, also from a Gulf country.

ALSO READ: