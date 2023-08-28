India flight: Mid-air emergency as 2-year-old stops breathing; doctors save life

Students need to be aware of potential online threats, such as cyberbullying, harassment, and scams as more educational activities and social interactions move online
A group of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi saved the life of a two-year-old toddler, who stopped breathing mid-air onboard a Bangalore-Delhi Vistara flight on Sunday.
The five senior resident doctors of AIIMS Delhi travelling on the same flight saved the toddler's life by administering emergency medical treatment.
The incident took place on Sunday night when a group of five senior doctors of AIIMS was returning to Delhi after attending a medical event in Bengaluru. They were onboard the Vistara flight UK-814.
The flight crew made an announcement of a distress call before the aircraft was diverted to Nagpur. The distress call was regarding a two-year-old cyanotic female child, who was operated on for intracardiac repair and was unconscious and cyanosed.
Responding to the call, five doctors — Dr Navdeep Kaur, Dr Damandeep Singh, Dr Rishab Jain, Dr Oishika and Dr Avichala Taxak — started the emergency medical treatment and examined the child.
Informing about the incident, AIIMS Delhi in a post on X, wrote, "The child was examined. His pulse was absent, extremities were cold, child was not breathing with cyanosed lips and fingers."
"On air- Immediate CPR was started with limited resources, using skilled work and active management by the team. Successfully IV canulla was placed, the oropharyngeal airway was put and an emergency response was initiated by whole team of residents on board- and the baby for brought to ROSC- return of circulation," the post read further.
It was complicated by another cardiac arrest for which an AED was used. For 45 minutes, the baby was resuscitated, and the flight was routed to Nagpur. On reaching Nagpur, the child was handed over in "stable hemodynamic" to the paediatrician.
ALSO READ:
Students need to be aware of potential online threats, such as cyberbullying, harassment, and scams as more educational activities and social interactions move online
Former airline boss takes over six weeks after his conservative National Party won national elections
The shooting comes as the US is witnessing a surge in Islamophobic and antisemitic incidents
He is accused by civil rights groups of amplifying anti-Jewish hatred on his X social media platform
Chinese authorities earlier blamed the increase in respiratory diseases on the lifting of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions
The message confirms pope's intention to travel to Dubai to attend the UN climate change conference on Friday
It is impossible for me to believe that people will stop reading the good stuff and become slaves to frivolous entertainment and digital fancies, for it’s my staunch conviction that the world still has some sensibility in its veins
The concept of 'Q Day' refers to a hypothetical scenario where quantum computers become advanced enough to break most of the encryption that currently secures digital communications and data