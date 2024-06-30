India first country to prepare entire fauna checklist, says Environment Minister

File photo

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 3:31 PM

India has become the first country in the world to prepare a checklist of its entire fauna, covering 104,561 species, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

He was speaking at the Animal Taxonomy Summit-2024 organised by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).

He also launched the Fauna of India Checklist Portal on the occasion of the 109th Foundation Day of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Kolkata.

The minister said the silver lining is that India is a global champion in biodiversity conservation, adding that our tradition, ethos and values respect nature and promote biodiversity conservation.

"India has become the first country in the world to prepare a checklist of its entire fauna, covering 104,561 species, positioning itself as a global leader in biodiversity documentation," Yadav said.

The Fauna of India Checklist Portal is the first comprehensive document on the faunal species reported from India, he noted.

"The faunal checklist will be an invaluable reference for taxonomists, researchers, academicians, conservation managers, and policymakers. It comprises 121 checklists of all known taxa covering 36 phyla. Endemic, threatened and scheduled species have also been included in the list," he added.

Stressing the concept of a recycling economy, Yadav said: "Whatever we take from nature, efforts should be made to return back the same in pristine, pure form".

He also highlighted the government's initiatives like the International Big Cat Alliance to preserve biodiversity and species and said that the relocation of cheetahs to India as a successful project is one such example.

Inaugurating the Animal Taxonomy Summit-2024 organised by ZSI, Yadav congratulated ZSI for completing 109 glorious years dedicated to the service of our faunal biodiversity.