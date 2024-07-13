India: FIR filed against man for 'lewd' comment on widow of Kirti Chakra awardee

Late Captain Anshuman Singh's widow Smriti. Photo: ANI

Delhi police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against a Delhi resident for making "lewd and derogatory" comments online against the widow of Kirti Chakra awardee Captain Anshuman Singh.

The police took cognisance of the National Commission for Women (NCW) letter to the Delhi Commissioner of Police demanding arrest of the man.

Police said that a complaint was received from NCW, alleging that a social media user had made an extremely lewd and derogatory comment on a picture of Smriti, the widow of a late soldier.

The commission stated that the man made the comment that contravenes Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

"NCW condemns this behaviour and urges immediate police action," the women's panel said on X.

Taking cognisance of the complaint and after preliminary examination of its contents, a case FIR under sections 79, BNS-2023, and Section 67 of the IT Act 2000 has been registered at the Police Station Special Cell and an investigation has been taken up.