India evacuates non-essential staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh

All diplomats remain in the country and the missions are functional, according to sources

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 10:35 AM

India has evacuated all non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in neighbouring Bangladesh, two Indian government sources said on Wednesday, after weeks of unrest forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.

All Indian diplomats remain in Bangladesh and the missions are functional, the sources added.


Besides the high commission or embassy in the capital Dhaka, India has assistant high commissions or consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.

ALSO READ:



