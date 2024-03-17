India: Election Commission makes fresh electoral bonds data public

The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
The Election Commission on Sunday made public fresh data on electoral bonds, which it had submitted in sealed covers to the Supreme Court and was later asked to put it in public domain.
These details are believed to be pertaining to the period before April 12, 2019. Electoral bond details after this date was made public by the poll panel last week.
Political parties had filed data on Electoral Bonds in sealed cover as directed by the Supreme Court's interim order dated April 12, 2019, the poll panel said in a statement.
"Data so received from political parties was deposited in the Supreme Court without opening sealed covers. In pursuance of the Supreme Court's order dated March 15, 2024, the Registry of the Supreme Court has returned physical copies along with a digitized record of the same in a pen drive in sealed cover. The Election Commission of India has today uploaded the data received in the digitised form from the registry of the Supreme Court on electoral bonds on its website," EC said.
ALSO READ:
The depth of the quake was estimated at 10km, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
António Guterres delivered the message on the occasion of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is on March 15
The FAA reviewed 89 aspects of production at Boeing's plant in Renton, Washington, and found the company failed 33 of them
Voters have expressed little enthusiasm for a repeat of the bitter 2020 election, with public polls showing both Biden and Trump are unpopular with the majority of Americans
Four women had reported Tate to the UK authorities for alleged sexual violence and physical abuse
The former president says he opposes the ban mainly because it would benefit Facebook-owner Meta
The new rules follow a "disproportionate" 120,000 dependants accompanying 100,000 workers on the care visa route last year
They were in a sit-down protest against the effects of climate change and what they said was political inaction