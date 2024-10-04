India: Coldplay tickets to be cancelled? BookMyShow mulls next move amid re-selling controversy

Time is running out, Antonio Guterres told the 15-member Security Council
India's ticketing platform BookMyShow is considering the potential cancellation of Coldplay's concerts' tickets that are being sold "unethically", it said on Friday, after a strong backlash of selling the tickets of the highly anticipated gigs for more than $1,000 apiece.
"Our stance remains clear and unchanged - BookMyShow vehemently condemns and opposes ticket reselling which is deemed illegal and is punishable by law in India. BookMyShow has no association with any such unauthorised ticket selling/reselling platforms and/or any third party individuals/platforms for the purpose of reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India," said a company spokesperson.
He added: "We remain vigilant in monitoring such instances of ticket reselling for this tour through black market channels and will continue to share all relevant information with the authorities to ensure appropriate action is taken. BookMyShow is assessing potential cancellation of such tickets that are being sold- unethically.".
Last month, BookMyShow's CEO was summoned by the Indian Police along with the company's technical head, in connection with an investigation into the alleged black market sales of the British band's concert tickets.
The ticketing platform also filed a First Information Report (FIR) in Mumbai against unknown scalpers.
BookMyShow filed a case against an unknown person at Vile Parle Police Station in Mumbai, for black marketing of tickets for the Coldplay concert to be held in January 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.
In its complaint, BookMyShow said that when the ticket sale started on September 22, they had clearly stated that tickets should not be purchased from any third party. During this, they received emails from two individuals, requesting to book maximum tickets.
It was also mentioned in the email that they had promised to secure tickets for people and also took money from them. Apart from this, BookMyShow also received several WhatsApp messages from other people making similar requests, which were ignored.
UK-based band Coldplay is set to play three shows, which are scheduled for January 18, 19 and 20 in 2025 at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, as a part of their "Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025".
