India: Chopper crashes in Gujarat's Porbandar; 3 dead

According to the Indian Coast Guard officials, the chopper crashed during a routine training sortie

Published: Sun 5 Jan 2025, 6:55 PM

  ANI

An Indian Coast Guard ALH Dhruv chopper crashed in Gujarat's Porbandar on Sunday in which three personnel including the two pilots and one air crew member, officials said.

As per inputs, there were three personnel including two pilots in the chopper. "All three have lost their lives in the incident," said ICG officials

According to the Indian Coast Guard officials, the chopper crashed during a routine training sortie.

More details are awaited.

