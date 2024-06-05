India cabinet recommends dissolution of Lok Sabha

Photo: Reuters

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:01 PM Last updated: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:13 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet recommended the dissolution of the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, a day after his Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance won a rare third term in general elections, news agency ANI said.

TV channels also reported that Modi would be sworn in as prime minister for his new term on June 8.