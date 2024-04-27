UAE

India: Bus carrying 36 passengers catches fire on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Fire tenders were on the spot and engaged in dousing fire and further details are awaited

By ANI

Published: Sat 27 Apr 2024, 12:09 PM

A bus carrying 36 passengers caught fire on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra, India, on Saturday, an official said.

Fire tenders were on the spot and engaged in dousing fire.


All the passengers were evacuated in time, and no casualties were reported.

Further details are awaited.

