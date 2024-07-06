E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Budget to be presented in parliament on July 23

It will be for the fiscal year 2024-2025

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
Photo: File
Photo: File

Published: Sat 6 Jul 2024, 5:28 PM

The newly elected Indian government will present its first union budget in the lower house of parliament on July 23, Kiren Rijiju, minister of parliamentary affairs said in a post on social media platform X on Saturday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The budget presented will be for the fiscal year 2024-2025, he said.

ALSO READ:




More news from World