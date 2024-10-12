India: At least 6 dead as wall collapses in Gujarat; PM Modi announces Rs200,000 ex-gratia

Sat, Oct 12, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 9, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

Photo: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences over the death of six people after a wall collapsed at a private company's construction site in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday.

The Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs200,000 from Prime Minister National Relief Fund for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs50,000 for the injured, according to the Prime Minister's Office.


"I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in providing all possible help to the victims," according to a social media post on X.


At least six people died and many are feared trapped after the wall of a private company collapsed in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Saturday.

Speaking to ANI, the District Development Officer (DDO) of Mehsana, Hasrat Jasmine said, "This is a private company that was under construction. The incident happened around 1.45 pm. As per our information, 9-10 people were trapped, out of which 6 bodies have been recovered."

"A 19-year-old boy has been rescued alive and as per his statement, 8-9 people were working here. 2-3 people are still trapped. We pray to God that we rescue them alive," he added.

According to officials, a rescue operation is currently underway at the site.

