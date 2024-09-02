India: 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging in Andhra, Telangana

Photo: ANI

Published: Mon 2 Sep 2024, 9:30 AM

Amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 21 more trains and diverted 10 others due to waterlogging over tracks at several locations.

Heavy rains have also caused damage to the railway track between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad in Telangana.

The passengers of trains were moved to the Kazipet Junction by road. Stranded passengers were transhipped by two 'scratch rakes' formed at the Kazipet Junction, as per the bulletin.

The railway technical word "scratch rake" means of a train readied using spare coaches, mostly matching the original train.

Earlier, South Central Railway cancelled over 20 trains and diverted more than 30.

Additionally, the railways set up helpline numbers to ensure the safety and convenience of people.

The helpline numbers are; Hyderabad-27781500, Warangal-2782751, Kazipet-27782660 and Khamman-2782885.

Educational institutions have also been closed in flood-affected areas.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and enquired about the situation in both states in the wake of heavy rains and floods.