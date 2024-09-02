India: 21 trains cancelled, 10 diverted due to waterlogging in Andhra, Telangana

Trump posts videos on his Truth Social account, showing relatives of at least seven of the 13 killed in the Afghanistan pullout defending his actions at the cemetery
Amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled 21 more trains and diverted 10 others due to waterlogging over tracks at several locations.
Heavy rains have also caused damage to the railway track between Kesamudram and Mahabubabad in Telangana.
The passengers of trains were moved to the Kazipet Junction by road. Stranded passengers were transhipped by two 'scratch rakes' formed at the Kazipet Junction, as per the bulletin.
The railway technical word "scratch rake" means of a train readied using spare coaches, mostly matching the original train.
Earlier, South Central Railway cancelled over 20 trains and diverted more than 30.
Additionally, the railways set up helpline numbers to ensure the safety and convenience of people.
The helpline numbers are; Hyderabad-27781500, Warangal-2782751, Kazipet-27782660 and Khamman-2782885.
Educational institutions have also been closed in flood-affected areas.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and enquired about the situation in both states in the wake of heavy rains and floods.
During his talks on Sunday, the PM assured all possible assistance from the Centre to overcome the challenge.
Telangana's Transport and Backward Classes (BC) Welfare Minister Poonam Prabhakar assured passengers that the railway track would be restored as soon as the floodwaters receded and train services would resume.
Further, he spoke with railway officials regarding the restoration of the track and instructed the district collector and other officials to ensure that passengers face no inconvenience.
Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka conducted an on-site inspection of flood-affected areas in Errupalem Mandal in Madhira Constituency of Khammam district to assess the situation and oversee relief efforts.
