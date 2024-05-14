India: At least 14 dead after billboard collapses in Mumbai thunderstorm

An aerial view shows a fallen billboard on a gas station following a thunderstorm in Mumbai on Monday. — Reuters

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 9:20 AM

At least 14 people have died and dozens were injured after a huge billboard fell on them during a thunderstorm in India's financial capital Mumbai.

After strong winds and rain late on Monday, the billboard in the eastern neighbourhood of Ghatkopar collapsed on three houses and a gas station near a main road.

Mumbai said at least 74 people were taken to hospital with injuries following the accident, and 31 have been discharged.

Scores were trapped following the incident with rescue operations continuing till early on Tuesday.

The thunderstorm caused heavy traffic in parts of the city and disrupted operations at its airport, one of the country's busiest.

