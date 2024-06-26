India: Arvind Kejriwal formally arrested in Delhi excise policy case

FILE: Arvind Kejriwal (2R), Chief Minister of the capital Delhi and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Photo: AFP

Published: Wed 26 Jun 2024, 12:06 PM

India's crime investigating agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the courtroom, in connection with the Excise policy case.

CBI arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Kejriwal after the Vacation Judge of Delhi Court allowed CBI to examine/interrogate him in the courtroom so that the agency could proceed with his formal arrest.

The court also asked CBI to place on record the material that they have for his arrest.

Kejriwal was today produced before the court of vacation judge Amitabh Rawat in compliance of the production warrant issued by the court yesterday.

During the hearing, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and AAP leader Dilip Pandey remained present in the courtroom.

CBI's Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh extensively argued and opposed submissions by Kejriwal's lawyer.

The advocate also moved an application seeking a supply of applications for interrogation by CBI and the order passed related to that.

One of the lawyers for the Aam Aadmi Party also posted on X, and said that, "The dirty tricks of the Modi government fears the release of Arvind Kejriwal by SC has asked to CBI to make arrest in the same matter almost a year after he joined the investigation. What it shows nothing changed the vindictive mindset of BJP. Shame.