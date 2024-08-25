E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India approves assured pension scheme for federal govt staff

It will guarantee employees 50% of their basic salary as pension, replacing the current scheme where the payout is linked to market return

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Members of the Northern Railway Mens Union protest demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme, at a railway station in Shimla on January 11, 2024. PTI File
Members of the Northern Railway Mens Union protest demanding the restoration of the old pension scheme, at a railway station in Shimla on January 11, 2024. PTI File

Published: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 4:25 PM

Last updated: Sun 25 Aug 2024, 4:26 PM

The Indian government approved on Saturday a pension scheme which will guarantee federal government employees 50 per cent of their base salary as a pension, moving away from a current scheme where the payout is linked to market returns.

The Modi government has been forced to reassess the current pension system, adopted after a significant fiscal reform in 2004, as some states switched back to the older, fiscally straining system of fully funding a guaranteed pension.


The Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) for India's over two million federal government employees is set to be implemented from April 1, 2025, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, a cabinet minister.

He said it will ensure 50 per cent of the base salary drawn during the last 12 months before retirement as a pension for government employees who complete a minimum of 25 years of service.

The current National Pension Scheme requires employees to contribute 10 per cent of their base salary and the government 14%. The eventual payout depends on the market returns on that corpus, which is mostly invested in federal debt.

Trade unions and opposition parties have been advocating for a guaranteed minimum pension for government employees, and it was a major political issue in the recent general elections.

The financial implication of the UPS on the government exchequer is expected to be about 62.5 billion rupees ($745 million) in the fiscal year 2024-25, with the annual cost varying each year depending on the number of retiring employees, the minister said.


More news from World