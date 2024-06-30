E-Paper

India appoints new point person for Gulf affairs

Kirti Vardhan Singh will have concurrent charge of consular, passports and visa work

By WAM

Published: Sun 30 Jun 2024, 5:14 PM

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has appointed Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State, as the new point person for the Gulf.

This follows the constitution of India's new Council of Ministers on June 9 after elections to Parliament's lower House, the Lok Sabha.


Singh assumed charge as Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on June 11. He was given charge of the Gulf in the division of MEA work among ministers by Jaishankar. It was notified to the public through an organogram that was updated on Saturday to reflect changes.

Singh will have concurrent charge of consular, passports and visa work, among other subjects. He will also deal with Overseas Indian Affairs. Both are subjects of vast interest in the Gulf because of a large Indian diaspora in the GCC countries.


India has a combined division for consular, passports and visas as well as Overseas Indian Affairs in the MEA. Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi will continue as the senior-most civil servant assisting Singh in this work.



