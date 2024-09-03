India: Actor Nivin Pauly, five others booked for rape, related crimes by Kerala police

Published: Tue 3 Sep 2024, 10:07 PM

Actor Nivin Pauly and five others were charged by Kerala Police on Tuesday for rape and related crimes.

The survivor's statement was recorded by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the sexual harassment allegations against several influential men in the Malayalam film industry, following the Hema Committee report.

The case was registered at Oonnukal police station based on the survivor's statement to the SIT.

The First Information Report was filed under IPC Sections 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman), 376D (gang rape), 354C (voyeurism), 450 (trespass), 342 (wrongful confinement), 376(2)(n) (repeated rape of the same woman), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

Pauly was named as the sixth accused in the case, with Shreya, film producer AK Sunil, Binu, Basheer, and Kuttan identified as the first five accused.

The complainant alleged that the accused had promised her a role in a film. The offence allegedly took place last year.

Pauly, however, denied the allegations, calling them baseless.

"I have come across a false news report accusing me of abusing a girl. Please know that this is entirely untrue. I'm determined to go to any extent to prove these allegations baseless and will take all necessary steps to bring those responsible to light. Thank you for your concern. The rest will be handled legally," Pauly stated on his Instagram account.

The case against Pauly is the latest in a series of cases against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry following the release of the Hema Committee report.

Filmmaker Ranjith, actor and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, and actors Edavela Babu, Baburaj, Jayasurya, and Siddique have also been charged with various sexual harassment complaints.