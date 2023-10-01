India: 9 killed, several injured after tourist bus falls into gorge in Tamil Nadu

Judge says in the verdict that Muhammad Yunus's company Grameen Telecom violated labour laws
At least nine people were killed after a tourist bus fell into a gorge in Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris district on Saturday, said police. According to police, the bus was on its way from Coonoor to Tenkasi when it met with the accident. The passengers who were onboard the bus were returning home from a tour in Ooty.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the bus accident and prayed for the recovery of the injured in the incident.
"Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident near Coonoor in Nilgiris district, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Those injured would be given Rs 50,000," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) posted on X.
Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Zone, Saravana Sundar, while speaking to ANI yesterday informed the death of eight people. He also said that a few were seriously injured in the accident.
As per the police, the bus was on its way from Ooty to Mettupalaym in the Coimbatore district of the Southern state when the accident took place.
The injured had been rushed to Coonoor government hospital for treatment.
"55 people were in the bus. 35 people were injured and sent to Coonoor government hospital for treatment by ambulance," officials said.
During the preliminary inquiry, it came to light that the driver lost control over the wheels and ended up falling into a 100 ft-deep gorge at Marapalam near Coonoor, as per police.
