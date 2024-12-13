India: 6 killed, over 20 injured in fire at private hospital in Tamil Nadu

Six people were killed in a fire at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul on Thursday night, the Dindigul district Superintendent of Police said.

Over 20 people were injured in the blaze.

More than three fire engines and over 10 ambulances were deployed to rescue patients trapped inside the hospital in the Gandhi Nagar area near the Dindigul-Trichy highway, a senior official said.

According to Dindigul District Collector MN Poongodi, the patients have been rescued and admitted to other hospitals.