India: 3 earthquakes jolt Jaipur within half an hour

PM takes jibe at Opposition meeting
Three earthquakes were felt in Jaipur in the early hours of Friday in a span of half an hour.
The last earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25am, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:25:33 IST, Lat: 26.87 & Long: 75.69, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) tweeted.
Earlier the earth quake of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22 am at a depth of 5 kilometres.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 04:22:57 IST, Lat: 26.67 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 5 Km ,Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," the NCS tweeted.
The first quake was felt at 4.09am at a depth of 10 kilometres.
The NCS had tweeted, "Earthquake of magnitude 4.4, cccurred on 21-07-2023, 04:09:38 IST, Lat: 26.88 & Long: 75.70, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Jaipur, Rajasthan, India."
No reports of casualties or damages are known yet.
Reacting to the tremors, former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "Earthquake tremors have been felt at other places in the state including Jaipur. I hope you all are safe!"
ALSO READ:
PM takes jibe at Opposition meeting
Some of the animals could have died due to infections caused by radio tracking collars
Former Kerala chief minister was being treated in Bengaluru
The legislation would outlaw asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other illegal routes, and transfer them to third countries, such as Rwanda
Alliance to be called 'I.N.D.I.A': Cong President Mallikarjun Kharge
Pollution and strong-arm land grabs are putting a lifeline for the megacity's 14 million residents at risk
Uneven distribution this year has created new worries
The Sydney sailor, who ate raw fish and drank rainwater, said that he had been "through a very difficult ordeal at sea"