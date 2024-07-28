E-Paper

India: 3 dead after coaching institute basement flooded in Delhi

A group of students staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after the recovery of the bodies

By ANI

Photo: ANI/X
Photo: ANI/X

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 8:06 AM

Last updated: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 9:54 AM

In a tragic incident, three bodies were recovered from a basement of a coaching institute, while other students were feared trapped, in the Old Rajendra Nagar area which was flooded following heavy rains. A search operation is underway.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central, M Harshavardhan said, "At 7pm, we received information that the basement of a USPC coaching institute in Rajender Nagar has been flooded with a possibility of some people trapped. There was waterlogging on the road due to heavy rains this evening. We are investigating the matter; Delhi Fire Service and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) rescue teams are present here."


A group of students staged a protest against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi after the recovery of the bodies.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The DCP Central urged all the students not to carry out protests as it would hamper the rescue services.

"The bodies have been sent to the hospital for further legal action. Rescue operations are still underway. The water is being pumped out. There is still about seven feet of water in the basement. I request the student community to not come here and hamper the rescue services. We share their pain but coming here to the spot is not the solution," he said.

Delhi Police said that due to very poor visibility and the flooded basement, divers and NDRF were still searching.

