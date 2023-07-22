India: 3.3 magnitude earthquake hits Arunachal Pradesh

Following their meeting in Jeddah, President Erdogan presented Turkey's first domestically produced electric car to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang on Saturday morning, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).
The earthquake occurred at 6.56am. According to the NCS, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5 kilometres.
Earlier on Friday, three earthquakes were felt in Rajasthan's Jaipur in a span of half an hour. The latest earthquake of magnitude 3.4 occurred at around 4.25am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. According to the NCS, it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres.
While the first quake of magnitude 4.4 was felt at 4.09am at a depth of 10 kilometres, the second one of magnitude 3.1 was felt at 4.22am at a depth of 5 kilometres.
ALSO READ:
Following their meeting in Jeddah, President Erdogan presented Turkey's first domestically produced electric car to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman
Allies seek to unseat ruling party in 2024 parliamentary elections
PM takes jibe at Opposition meeting
Some of the animals could have died due to infections caused by radio tracking collars
Former Kerala chief minister was being treated in Bengaluru
The legislation would outlaw asylum claims by all arrivals via the Channel and other illegal routes, and transfer them to third countries, such as Rwanda
Alliance to be called 'I.N.D.I.A': Cong President Mallikarjun Kharge
Pollution and strong-arm land grabs are putting a lifeline for the megacity's 14 million residents at risk