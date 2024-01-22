India: 2 dead, 22 hospitalised during Mumbai Marathon

There has been an 86% drop in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter
Two participants, including a 74-year-old man, collapsed and died during an annual marathon held in Mumbai, a police official said.
According to the official, 22 persons who took part in the running event held on Sunday were hospitalised for dehydration and other reasons.
The deceased have been identified as Suvradeep Banerjee (40) from Kolkata and Rajendra Bora (74) from Mumbai.
According to the Mumbai Police, Bora collapsed suddenly on Marine Drive, prompting bystanders to rush him to Bombay Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, attributing his demise to a heart attack.
Banerjee, who had been partaking in the full marathon from Worli, collapsed, leading the police to swiftly transport him to Nair Hospital.
Doctors at Nair Hospital declared him dead upon examination, and the exact cause of his demise remains under investigation.
Mumbai Police have registered cases under ADR and initiated a thorough investigation into both incidents at Azad Maidan.
Ethiopian runners Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo won the men's and women's titles respectively.
ALSO READ:
There has been an 86% drop in study permits issued to Indians in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous quarter
One of the survivors is in a critical condition, according to police
Border points closed following a dispute over demands for drivers from both sides to have visas and passports
He had been battling with a prolonged illness for several months
The European Union is due to hold a meeting on February 1 to unblock the 50-billion-euro aid package for Ukraine
The female workers approached the embassy after they faced work-related issues
Most of those who died in the tragic incident were children
Prince Abdul Mateen,10th child of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, married Anisha Rosnah Isa-Kalebic in a ceremony that began on January 7