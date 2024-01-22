India: 2 dead, 22 hospitalised during Mumbai Marathon

Photo: AFP

Published: Mon 22 Jan 2024, 7:48 AM

Two participants, including a 74-year-old man, collapsed and died during an annual marathon held in Mumbai, a police official said.

According to the official, 22 persons who took part in the running event held on Sunday were hospitalised for dehydration and other reasons.

The deceased have been identified as Suvradeep Banerjee (40) from Kolkata and Rajendra Bora (74) from Mumbai.

According to the Mumbai Police, Bora collapsed suddenly on Marine Drive, prompting bystanders to rush him to Bombay Hospital. Unfortunately, doctors pronounced him dead upon arrival, attributing his demise to a heart attack.

Banerjee, who had been partaking in the full marathon from Worli, collapsed, leading the police to swiftly transport him to Nair Hospital.

Doctors at Nair Hospital declared him dead upon examination, and the exact cause of his demise remains under investigation.

Mumbai Police have registered cases under ADR and initiated a thorough investigation into both incidents at Azad Maidan.

Ethiopian runners Hayle Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo won the men's and women's titles respectively.

