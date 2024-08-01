India: 19 people missing after cloudburst in Shimla

Photo: ANI

Published: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 10:06 AM Last updated: Thu 1 Aug 2024, 10:07 AM

As many as 19 people were missing as a cloudburst occurred at the Samej Khad area in the Rampur region of Shimla, which has been confirmed by Deputy Commissioner of Shimla district administration Anupam Kashyap.

Information was received by the District Disaster Management Authority early Thursday morning about a cloud burst near the hydropower project in Samej Khad in Jhakri, Rampur.

Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap and Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi left for the site of the incident. Kashyap said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, the NDRF team, SDRF team, police, and rescue team left for the site of the incident.

He further added that all the teams are working together in the rescue operations and all the basic facilities, including the ambulance, have been provided.

On the other end of Samej Khad in Kullu district, there may be more people missing, said officials.

Union Health Minister and BJP President JP Nadda has asked all BJP cadres to work toward the rescue and relief of people hit by the cloudburst.