India: 10-year-old survives after being locked for 5 days in bathroom; one arrested

A 10-year-old girl survived in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, after being locked inside a bathroom for five days, said police on Friday.
She had several burn injuries on her body, including private parts.
According to DCP Nagpur Police Vijaykant Sagar, the couple living in the house in Atharva Nagri on Besa-Pipla Road had brought the girl for work. They locked the girl in the bathroom and left, leaving some bread packets for her to eat.
Due to non-payment of the electricity bill, electricity department employees reached the flat to disconnect the electricity connection when they saw the girl looking through the window asking for help.
The employees then informed the neighbours, after which they broke the lock and rescued the girl.
The accused has been identified as Taha Arman Istiaq Khan, who was arrested by the police as soon as he landed at the airport.
On the other hand, the accused’s wife, identified and brother-in-law fled.
Police have been deployed to nab the two.
The police have registered charges of human trafficking, rape, threatening, assaults and invoked several provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and Juvenile Justice Act against the accused.
