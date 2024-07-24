Thanks to UAE support, Starlink now active in Gaza hospital: Elon Musk

In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
US billionaire Elon Musk on Wednesday said “Starlink is now active in a Gaza hospital with the support of the UAE and Israel.”
Starlink is the world's first and largest satellite constellation using a low Earth orbit to deliver broadband internet capable of supporting streaming, online gaming, video calls and more. Using advanced satellites, Starlink offers high-speed, low-latency internet to users all over the world.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, Elon Musk did not disclose the name of the hospital in his one-line statement on X. Israeli media reported that the Israel government had approved the use of Starlink service in the UAE-funded hospital in Gaza Strip earlier this year.
The UAE has set up a field hospital in the Gaza Strip to support Palestinians injured in the war between Hamas and Israel. The hospital has been providing medical services without interruption to Gaza's residents amidst the dire circumstances that the Palestinian people are experiencing, especially in the city of Rafah.
The UAE medical team has been carrying out surgeries on a daily basis which include metal implant removals, and an endoscopy on an inflamed wound for a patient suffering from war-caused fractures, which helped save his limbs from amputation.
The telecom network in Palestinian areas has been badly damaged due to the war between Hamas and Israel ever since the war started in October last year. Therefore, Palestinians in the UAE and other countries have not been able to connect to their families and friends.
The UAE earlier this month provided three tonnes of medical supplies and a variety of medicines to support the healthcare sector and hospitals still operating in the Gaza Strip.
ALSO READ:
In both countries in recent years, schemes were introduced for family allowances that were smaller for some groups of workers than for others
At least 20 people were killed in Manila and surrounding provinces as the heavy rain triggered floods and landslides
Trump claims Harris was 'the ultra liberal driving force behind every single Biden catastrophe'
Thomas Crooks searched 'how far away was Oswald from Kennedy?': FBI Director Chris Wray told lawmakers
The boat was carrying 300 passengers from Gambia
Customs officials at Chennai airport seized nearly 3.99kg of gold
Britain's largest airport experienced its busiest ever day on June 30 with 268,000 passengers taking to the skies on more than 1,300 flights
Scottish National Party takes Labour leader to task over his refusal to abolish the two-child benefit cap