In pictures: 5 times ex-India PM Manmohan Singh met UAE leaders, forged stronger ties

India's former Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh passed away late Thursday evening, at the age of 92.

While he was popular for the policies he introduced as Finance Minister, often being regarded as the architect of economic reform, that was not all he accomplished. During his tenure as PM, he worked on foreign policy as well. Dr Singh met with multiple leaders of the UAE, forging stronger ties between both nations, even after he left office.

In 2007, when Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai visited India, he met with Dr Manmohan Singh at Hyderabad Palace in New Delhi.

There, Dr Singh praised the laws and regulations governing general labour rights in the UAE, and described the country as hospitable and safe not just for the Indian labour force but for all residents.

This incident is just one of many where the revered Indian leader praised the UAE and worked to establish a strong relationship between both nations. Take a look at some photos from when he met with UAE leaders over the years:

1992

On April 28, 1992, Dr Manmohan Singh (right), the then Finance Minister of India, was pictured with Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the then Finance Minister of UAE after they signed an agreement in New Delhi.

KT File Photo

2007

On March 26, 2007, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum visited New Delhi, India. There, he was welcomed by then Indian Prime Minister, Dr Manmohan Singh. In the picture below, the former India PM can be seen greeting the delegation accompanying Sheikh Mohammed at The Presidential Palace during a welcome ceremony.

AFP File Photo

On the same day, a function was held for signing of agreements. Both leaders were photographed multiple times at the function.

Below, Sheikh Mohammed and Dr Manmohan Singh can be seen shaking hands at the ceremony.

File Photo

KT File Photo

AFP File

2010