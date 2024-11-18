Hopes set on G20 spurring deadlocked UN climate talks

General view of the United Nations climate change conference COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, on November 18, 2024. — Reuters

Nations returned Monday to the negotiating table at deadlocked UN climate talks in Azerbaijan, but with time running out hopes of a breakthrough are pinned on G20 leaders meeting in Brazil.

As the crunch climate talks enter a second week, diplomats are no closer to an agreement that will define the success or failure of this year's meeting.

COP29 president Mukhtar Babayev said the negotiations unfolding in a cavernous stadium by the Caspian Sea had reached a "critical moment".

"We are halfway through COP29 and now the real challenges begin," said the former oil executive turned ecology minister.

Government ministers taking over the negotiations in Baku have until Friday to break the impasse over how to provide the developing world with the money it needs to tackle global warming.

With the clock ticking, pressure is mounting on G20 leaders to throw their weight behind the stalled process when they meet in Brazil for their annual summit.

"A successful outcome at COP29 is still within reach, but it will require leadership and compromise, namely from the G20 countries," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Sunday in Rio de Janeiro, where he is attending the G20 summit of the world's biggest economies.

"The spotlight is naturally on the G20. They account for 80 percent of global emissions," Guterres said, calling on the group to "lead by example."

In a sign that a solution could emerge from Rio, the head of the Brazilian delegation to COP29, Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, left Baku to prepare for the G20.

The haggling in Baku has been glacial, but a meeting between Chinese and European officials was seen as a glimmer of hope in an otherwise gloomy first week.

Besides the finance impasse, a fight is also brewing over whether countries should recommit to last year's landmark pledge to move the world away from fossil fuels.

The conference opened in the shadow of Donald Trump's re-election in the United States, and efforts to shore up support for the global climate fight took another knock when Argentina's delegation withdrew from the summit.