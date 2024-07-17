Hope for justice fades as relatives mourn 10th anniversary of MH17 downing

This handout picture taken and released on Wednesday by The Australian Federal Police shows Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong (3rd L), former foreign minister Julie Bishop (L), and Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw (2nd R) and other officers paying their respects at a memorial in Canberra, on the 10th anniversary of the shoot down of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine. Australia vowed on Wednesday to hold Russia to account for the downing of the flight that killed nearly 300 people. AFP

Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 2:49 PM

Relatives wearing black gathered near Amsterdam on Wednesday to mourn victims on the 10th anniversary of Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, as hopes fade that those responsible for shooting down the plane will wind up behind bars.

Russia has refused to extradite three men convicted by a Dutch court over their role in the plane's downing, and last year international investigators suspended their work, saying there was not enough evidence to prosecute more suspects.

"I don't think those responsible will serve their sentences," said Evert van Zijtveld, who lost his daughter Frederique, 19, and his son Robert-Jan, 18, as well as his parents-in-law.

On Wednesday, hundreds of relatives as well as government representatives and dignitaries -- many dressed in black -- began arriving at an event at a memorial park near Schiphol airport where the doomed flight took off on a bright summer's day on July 17, 2014.

Hours later the Boeing 777 jet was shot down by a Russian-made BUK surface-to-air missile over eastern Ukraine, as it passed on a flight line toward Kuala Lumpur. All 298 people on board were killed.

The memorial was broadcast live on national television while many of the Netherlands' main cities said they will fly the Dutch flag at half-mast on the day.

The victims came from at least 10 countries, with 196 of them Dutch, 43 Malaysian and 38 Australian.

Memorials were also held elsewhere, including a service in the Australian parliament in Canberra, where family members placed flowers on a wreath, many pausing for a moment to wipe away tears.

Australia will "not be deterred in our commitment to hold Russia to account," Foreign Minister Penny Wong told relatives and dignitaries.

A Dutch court in November 2022 sentenced in absentia three men to life imprisonment for their roles in bringing down the plane over separatist-held pro-Russian territory, during the early stages of a war that saw Moscow seize the Crimean peninsula.

Russians Igor Girkin and Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko could all be held responsible for the transport of the BUK missile from a military base in Russia and deploying it to the launch site, the judges said -- even if they did not launch the missile themselves.

None of the suspects took part in the legal proceedings or acknowledged their roles in the incident.

A fourth man, Oleg Pulatov, was acquitted.

Though international investigators have suspended their work, they concluded there were "strong indications" that Russian President Vladimir Putin approved the supply of the missile that downed the plane.

The European Union on Tuesday called upon Moscow to "accept its responsibility in this tragedy and cooperate fully in serving justice".

The evidence presented during the MH17 trial "makes it abundantly clear that the BUK surface-to-air missile system used to bring down flight MH17 belonged beyond doubt to the armed forces of the Russian Federation", EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.