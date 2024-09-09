Global hunt for man who poured hot coffee on Australian baby

The attack also wounded at least 15 others
The Australian police on Monday said they had launched an international search for a man accused of pouring hot coffee on a nine-month-old baby, causing serious burns.
Queensland Police's Paul Dalton said a 33-year-old suspect fled the country days after committing "the most cowardly" crime the detective had seen in a decades-long career.
The baby was at a family picnic in a Brisbane park in late August when the man, believed to be an itinerant worker, poured scalding coffee over its face and limbs.
The baby "sustained serious burns" and required multiple surgeries.
Police have no idea what the man's motive was. He was not known to the family and is now believed to be in an unnamed country.
He is being accused of intending to cause grave bodily harm — a charge that could carry a penalty of life in prison.
Dalton said "dogged and determined" police will not rest until the man is captured and faces justice.
"We will keep going until we find you," he said.
"(We are) fully committed to doing everything we possibly can lawfully to get this person back here to face justice."
The attack also wounded at least 15 others
The protests started across Japan, Australia, Taiwan and Singapore, before spreading to cities in several European countries and to the US
The patient has been isolated in a hospital and is in a stable condition, according to the health ministry
The 87-year-old pope is visiting Papua New Guinea as part of his ambitious 12-day, four-country tour of Southeast Asia and Oceania, the longest of his 11-year-old papacy
Authorities were searching for Joseph Couch, considered a person of interest in the shooting that temporarily closed I-75 in both directions
Hamas is demanding a complete Israeli withdrawal, but Prime Minister Netanyahu insists troops must remain along the Gaza-Egypt border
Pakistan was the first Muslim nation to be led by a woman prime minister in the 1980s, women CEOs grace power lists in
Republican presidential candidate warns that even allies like the European Union will face new trade restrictions if he wins the November 5 election