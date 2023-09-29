GCC, Pakistan sign preliminary free trade agreement

The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), said that the preliminary free trade agreement (FTA) between the GCC and Pakistan is a recognition of the importance of strengthening trade relations and economic cooperation with countries and international blocs.
The statement was made during the signing ceremony of the preliminary FTA between the GCC and Pakistan, which was held on Thursday at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Riyadh. The agreement was signed by GCC Secretary-General AlBudaiwi and Pakistani Commerce Minister Dr. Gohar Ejaz.
The GCC Secretary-General also noted that this historic economic agreement represents an important turning point in cooperation and would contribute to growth and prosperity in a way that serves the common interests of both sides.
AlBudaiwi stressed that the GCC countries are proceeding with free-trade negotiations with other countries, aiming to open and enhance the prospects for trade and economic cooperation for the council member states regionally and internationally.
ALSO READ:
The Russian president describes 2024 as the "year of the family" in a message that did not mention Ukraine
Kremlin says it attacked decision-making centres and military facilities in retaliation for Ukraine's bombardment of Belgorod
Along with Pacific island nations such as Kiribati and Samoa, it is one the first to reach the end of 2023
Eli Cohen will become energy minister as part of a pre-arranged ministerial rotation
Jubilant crowds will bid farewell to the hottest year on record, closing a turbulent 12 months marked by clever chatbots, climate crises and wrenching wars
Report says missiles hit a skating rink on the central Cathedral Square, a shopping centre, residential buildings and a car
More than 3,000 women who had already graduated from medical schools before the ban were barred from taking the board exams
Vinesh Phogat returns Khel Ratna and Arjuna awards, saying such honours become meaningless at a time when wrestlers are struggling to get justice