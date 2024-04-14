GCC calls for self-restraint after Iran attacks Israel

Covering around 30,000km, more than 30 hours of flight and an eight-hour time difference, the trip will include a series of meetings and masses
Maintaining regional and global security and stability in light of recent developments in the Middle East is important, emphasised Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi in a statement issued today.
In a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), he urged all parties involved to exercise maximum self-restraint to prevent further escalation that could threaten regional stability and civilian safety.
Albudaiwi stressed the need for collaborative efforts and diplomatic solutions to resolve disputes and ensure regional security.
He underscored the crucial role of the international community in supporting peace and stability efforts. Albudaiwi also highlighted the potential consequences of further escalation. The statement concluded with a call for all relevant parties to commit to upholding regional and global security and peace.
Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first direct attack on Israeli territory.
Iran has vowed retaliation for what it called an Israeli strike on its Damascus consulate on April 1 that killed seven Revolutionary Guards officers including two senior commanders. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for the attack.
US President Joe Biden has pledged to stand with Israel against Iran, the White House said.
