France advises citizens to avoid travelling to Bangladesh

The company aims to begin commercial passenger service in 2025 and is currently in the third of a five-stage process of certification with the US FAA
France's foreign ministry advised its citizens on Wednesday to still limit travel to Bangladesh even though calm appears to be gradually returning after protests forced the prime minister to quit the country, it said in a travel advisory.
The UAE Embassy in Dhaka had on Tuesday urged all its citizens in Bangladesh to return to the UAE as soon as possible, in light of the events unfolding in the country.
On Monday, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations that began as protests against job quotas and swelled into a movement demanding her ouster.
The flight into exile ended a 15-year second stint in power for Hasina, who has ruled for 20 of the last 30 years as leader of the political movement inherited from her father, assassinated with most of his family in a 1975 coup.
Bangladesh's Nobel-winning microfinance pioneer Muhammad Yunus will lead an interim government, the presidency announced Wednesday.
Last week, the US embassy in Dhaka had issued a security alert for American citizens in the country after "reports indicate a peaceful 'sit in' may occur". Bangladesh is currently on a Level 4 travel advisory of 'Do Not Travel'.
Jimeng AI is now available on the Apple App Store for Chinese users, following its release on Android on July 31
Siman was convicted based on videos he had shot of himself stealing valuables, cash, electronics as well as weapons, according to Czech radio
Jaishankar confirms Hasina is in India, where she fled on Monday as protesters stormed her palace
Use of language such as a 'civil war' is in no way acceptable, says Justice Minister Heidi Alexander
Anwar's posts included a video showing the premier on a phone call with a Hamas official, offering his condolences
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Since last September, cases have surged in Congo due to a strain of the virus, which has recently been detected in nearby African countries