Fourth typhoon in a month hits Philippines

An aerial photo of flooded houses and rice fields in Buguey town in Cagayan province after Typhoon Yinxing — locally called Marce — hit northeastern Philippines. Photo: AFP

Thousands of villages were ordered to evacuate and ports shut down, officials said Monday, as the disaster-weary Philippines was struck by another typhoon — the fourth in less than a month.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage as Typhoon Toraji hit the nation's northeast coast near Dilasag town, about 220 kilometres (140 miles) northeast of the capital, Manila, the national weather agency said.

The government ordered 2,500 villages to be evacuated on Sunday, but the national disaster office could not say how many people have taken shelter so far.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Toraji, packing maximum winds of 130 kilometres (80 miles) an hour, came on the heels of three cyclones in less than a month that killed 159 people.

Schools and government offices were shut in areas expected to be hit hardest by the latest typhoon.

The national weather agency warned of severe winds and heavy rainfall across the north of the country, along with a "moderate to high risk of a storm surge" — giant waves threatening the coasts of the main island of Luzon.

Nearly 700 passengers were stranded at ports, according to a coast guard tally on Monday, with the weather service warning that "sea travel is risky for all types or tonnage of vessels".

"All mariners must remain in port or, if underway, seek shelter or safe harbour as soon as possible until winds and waves subside," it added.

Toraji was forecast to slice across northern Luzon later Monday, with a tropical depression also potentially striking the region as early as Thursday night, weather forecaster Veronica Torres told AFP.

Tropical Storm Man-yi, currently east of Guam, may also threaten the Philippines next week, she added.

On Thursday, Typhoon Yinxing slammed into the country's north coast, damaging houses and buildings.

A 12-year-old girl was crushed to death in one incident.