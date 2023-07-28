4 Pakistan cross-border love stories in 2 months: How relationships are blooming on social media

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 3:41 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Jul 2023, 3:56 PM

At least four women of different nationalities have arrived in Pakistan's scenic Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province over two months to visit their friends they met on social media platforms, according to media reports, a revelation that comes in the backdrop of the widely reported cross-border love story of India's Anju, who tied the knot with a Pakistani man she met on Facebook earlier this week.

Apart from Anju, Chile's Nikoli Anara Gulsalos, Mexico's Rosa and China's Gao Feng, too, entered Pakistan in June and July over love that blossomed online, the media reports said.

Indian woman in Pakistan

Anju, a married Indian woman, crossed over to Pakistan on a month-long visa to be with Nasrullah, a 29-year-old man she met on Facebook. The 34-year-old mother of two entered the neighbouring country on July 21. Media reports suggested that they got married in a local court in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Upper Dir. Media reports also quoted Anju as saying in a video that she had planned her journey to Pakistan and was feeling safe in the country. Indian police said that a preliminary investigation revealed Anju was “in touch with a Pakistan-based man for two to three years through Facebook and WhatsApp".

From Chile to Pakistan

Chilean national Gulsalos, 36, arrived in Charsadda in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan this week to meet Ikramullah, 27, who she met on social media. The two tied the knot on July 27 in a local court in Pakistan, reported Dawn. According to Ikramullah, who lives in the Bhusakhel village, he used to upload videos on popular social media platform TikTok where he first saw Gulsalos in April.

Mexican woman marries Pakistani friend

For 49-year-old Mexican woman Rosa and Izaz Ali, 18, from Pakistan, Facebook was the platform that brought them close. According to Geo News, Rosa reached Pakistan legally on June 17. Buner District Police Officer Shah Hasan said the two had a traditional Pashtun wedding ceremony on June 27 after which Rosa returned to her home country on July 19. He added that Izaz was waiting for his matriculation exam result and would leave for Mexico after that.

Chinese national reaches Islamabad

Gao Feng, a Chinese national, chose to cross the border and enter the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan to marry the man, Javed, who she met on Snapchat, according to Indian and Pakistani media. According to the police, the Chinese woman, 21, reached Islamabad last week after obtaining a three-month visa. She then met 21-year-old Javed, who lives in the Bajaur district in the Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, reported The Indian Express.

Police said Gao Feng and Javed fell in love after meeting on Snapchat and had been in contact through the platform for the last three years, the report added.

